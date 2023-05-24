O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $5.49 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,943 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sycomore Asset Management raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. HSBC lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.96.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $103.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $115.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.35 and its 200-day moving average is $119.84. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.93 and a one year high of $156.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 32.15%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

