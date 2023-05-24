Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports.

Immunovant Stock Down 6.4 %

IMVT stock opened at $22.24 on Wednesday. Immunovant has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $24.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IMVT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Immunovant from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Immunovant

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunovant

In other Immunovant news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 3,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $52,269.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 352,588 shares in the company, valued at $5,384,018.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Immunovant news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 3,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $52,269.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 352,588 shares in the company, valued at $5,384,018.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $51,841.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,234,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,848,814.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,871 shares of company stock worth $135,979 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMVT. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Immunovant by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Immunovant by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Immunovant by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Immunovant by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Immunovant by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.77% of the company’s stock.

About Immunovant

(Get Rating)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.