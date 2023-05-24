Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 2.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoom Video Communications updated its Q2 guidance to $1.04-$1.06 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $4.25-$4.31 EPS.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Down 8.1 %

Shares of ZM opened at $65.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.17. Zoom Video Communications has a 52-week low of $60.45 and a 52-week high of $124.05. The company has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 166.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of -0.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications to $75.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.39.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 11,049 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $752,768.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 11,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total value of $752,768.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $228,807.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 103,893 shares of company stock worth $7,116,654. Company insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 821.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 40.3% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

