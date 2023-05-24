Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports.

Immunovant Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of Immunovant stock opened at $22.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.50. Immunovant has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $24.18. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Transactions at Immunovant

In other news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,395 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $51,841.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,234,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,848,814.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Immunovant news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 3,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $52,269.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 352,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,384,018.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $51,841.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,234,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,848,814.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,871 shares of company stock valued at $135,979 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Immunovant

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi purchased a new stake in Immunovant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 205.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IMVT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Immunovant in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Immunovant in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Immunovant in a report on Friday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Immunovant in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Immunovant currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.77.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

