Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports.
Immunovant Stock Down 6.4 %
Shares of IMVT stock opened at $22.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 0.97. Immunovant has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $24.18.
Insider Activity at Immunovant
In related news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,395 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $51,841.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,234,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,848,814.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Immunovant news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 3,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $52,269.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 352,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,384,018.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $51,841.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,234,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,848,814.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,871 shares of company stock valued at $135,979 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunovant
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Immunovant in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Immunovant from $21.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Immunovant from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Immunovant from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.77.
Immunovant Company Profile
Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Immunovant (IMVT)
- The Market Has Taken To GE’s Transformation, Should You?
- Airline ETFs: What They Are and How to Invest
- Williams-Sonoma Is The Retail Value Play, Here’s Why
- Ladder Corporation: Climbing Higher And Paying 9% Yield
- Microbot Medical spikes 150% on its Endovascular Surgical Robot
Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.