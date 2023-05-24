Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports.

Immunovant Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of IMVT stock opened at $22.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 0.97. Immunovant has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $24.18.

In related news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,395 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $51,841.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,234,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,848,814.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Immunovant news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 3,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $52,269.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 352,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,384,018.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $51,841.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,234,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,848,814.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,871 shares of company stock valued at $135,979 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Immunovant by 22.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 6,264 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Immunovant by 6.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Immunovant by 423.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 20,377 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Immunovant by 42.5% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 6,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Immunovant in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Immunovant from $21.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Immunovant from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Immunovant from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.77.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

