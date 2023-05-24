DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.36% from the stock’s current price.

DKS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.43.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $124.58 on Wednesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $63.45 and a 1-year high of $152.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.44.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 45.97%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 83,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $12,109,352.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,872,991.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 159,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.38, for a total value of $23,022,979.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,953,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,485,532.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 83,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $12,109,352.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,872,991.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,382 shares of company stock valued at $41,042,070 in the last quarter. Insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.9% during the first quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.3% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 29,343 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $4,163,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,134 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

