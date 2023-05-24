Robert W. Baird Raises Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target to $32.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on URBN. Barclays upgraded Urban Outfitters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.42.

Urban Outfitters Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $26.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.94 and a 200-day moving average of $26.79. Urban Outfitters has a 52 week low of $17.81 and a 52 week high of $29.74.

Insider Activity

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 16,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $423,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Frank Conforti sold 42,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $1,145,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,361 shares in the company, valued at $64,408.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Azeez Hayne sold 16,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $423,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,189 shares of company stock valued at $1,813,413. Insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 148.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 663.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,360 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 3,168.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the period. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Urban Outfitters

(Get Rating)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

Featured Stories

