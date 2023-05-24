Thermon Group (THR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Thursday, May 25th.

Thermon Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Thermon Group stock opened at $22.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $749.73 million, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Thermon Group has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $27.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.47.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Thermon Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THR. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 25,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 72.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 30,199 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Thermon Group during the first quarter valued at $774,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 710,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,708,000 after acquiring an additional 19,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermon Group in the first quarter valued at about $788,000. 94.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

