Thermon Group (THR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Thursday, May 25th.
Thermon Group stock opened at $22.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $749.73 million, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Thermon Group has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $27.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.47.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Thermon Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).
