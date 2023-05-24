McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group reduced its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in McKesson were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $132,551,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in McKesson by 53.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,399,000 after acquiring an additional 320,588 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in McKesson by 7,667.1% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 230,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,191,000 after acquiring an additional 227,100 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in McKesson by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 559,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,886,000 after acquiring an additional 158,309 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in McKesson by 242.4% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 223,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,804,000 after acquiring an additional 157,895 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Stock Down 0.8 %

McKesson stock opened at $393.14 on Wednesday. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $298.69 and a 52-week high of $401.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $365.61 and a 200-day moving average of $368.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.58.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.03. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 234.22% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.83 EPS. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 26.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.17.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total value of $7,157,953.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,237,511.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.