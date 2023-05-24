Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Shares Bought by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP increased its position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,710 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.18% of Group 1 Automotive worth $4,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,308,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,928,000 after buying an additional 12,792 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 68.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,299,000 after acquiring an additional 251,565 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.9% in the third quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 331,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 185,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 166,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.67, for a total transaction of $344,505.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,067,242.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $225.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.47. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.16 and a 12 month high of $242.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $219.35 and its 200-day moving average is $207.11.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $10.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.70 by $1.23. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.81 earnings per share. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 40.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.89%.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

