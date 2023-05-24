Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,021 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 26,112 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 29,535 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,633 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 38,948 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 20,286 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $19.02 price objective on Barrick Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.20.

Barrick Gold Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $17.75 on Wednesday. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a PE ratio of 295.83, a P/E/G ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.34.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 1.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 666.67%.

About Barrick Gold

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

