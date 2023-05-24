Franklin Resources Inc. Has $307.05 Million Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,102,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618,945 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $307,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 487.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,930,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,929,000 after buying an additional 9,899,186 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Exelon by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,274,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,491 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Exelon by 303.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,839,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135,851 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Exelon by 88.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,276,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Exelon by 28.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,860,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,782 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Exelon

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,341.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of EXC stock opened at $40.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.70. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $49.86.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.40.

Exelon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

See Also

