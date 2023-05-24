Patton Fund Management Inc. Takes $204,000 Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 31,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 78,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.
Altria Group Stock Performance
Altria Group stock opened at $44.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $54.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.86.
Altria Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.90%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have issued reports on MO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.
About Altria Group
Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.
