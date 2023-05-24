Citigroup Lowers V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target to $20.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Citigroup from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VFC. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of V.F. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler started coverage on V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.58.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. Stock Down 3.0 %

NYSE VFC opened at $18.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.67 and its 200 day moving average is $26.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.58. V.F. has a 1 year low of $18.53 and a 1 year high of $51.40.

Insider Activity at V.F.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. V.F. had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that V.F. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other V.F. news, Director Carol L. Roberts purchased 7,109 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.07 per share, with a total value of $149,786.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,786.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of V.F.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,829,926 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,251,133,000 after acquiring an additional 686,237 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in V.F. by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,308,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $786,882,000 after purchasing an additional 336,122 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in V.F. by 21.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,962,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $746,627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404,458 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in V.F. by 97,005.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,843,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $437,447,000 after buying an additional 15,827,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,577,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $226,994,000 after buying an additional 968,595 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.