BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target Cut to $72.00

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.54% from the stock’s current price.

BJ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Friday, March 10th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.25.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

BJ opened at $64.55 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.51 and a 200 day moving average of $72.70. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52-week low of $53.43 and a 52-week high of $80.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 60.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 7,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total transaction of $544,178.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,538,927.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BJ’s Wholesale Club

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BJ. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.4% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

(Get Rating)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.