Argent Trust Co Decreases Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Argent Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 603.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,339 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 570.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,258,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,819 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3,267.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 885,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,616,000 after acquiring an additional 859,200 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 10.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,675,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $799,653,000 after acquiring an additional 827,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,972,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,181,000 after acquiring an additional 616,973 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

COF stock opened at $102.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.47. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $83.93 and a 1 year high of $128.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.98.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by ($1.49). The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.78.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Further Reading

