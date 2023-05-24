Argent Trust Co Purchases 656 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Argent Trust Co raised its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,252 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Watsco were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Watsco by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,325,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,013,220,000 after purchasing an additional 14,122 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Watsco by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,181,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $543,956,000 after acquiring an additional 15,938 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Watsco by 0.9% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,730,229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $445,465,000 after acquiring an additional 14,975 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Watsco by 3.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $351,841,000 after acquiring an additional 41,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Watsco by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,127,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $343,617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Watsco Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $319.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.73. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $220.68 and a 52 week high of $356.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $322.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $294.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.91.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.58. Watsco had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Watsco from $269.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Watsco from $280.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens raised their price objective on Watsco from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Loop Capital raised their target price on Watsco from $315.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Watsco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $354.14.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning and heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

