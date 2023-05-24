Argent Trust Co Has $841,000 Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Argent Trust Co decreased its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,196 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in CarMax were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on CarMax from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CarMax from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on CarMax from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CarMax in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on CarMax from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.40.

CarMax Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of KMX opened at $71.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.60. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $106.24. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.43.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. CarMax had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

