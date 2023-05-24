Robert W. Baird Cuts BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target to $80.00

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.93% from the company’s current price.
BJ has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $83.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.25.
BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance
Shares of BJ opened at $64.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.67. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1 year low of $53.43 and a 1 year high of $80.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.48.
Insider Activity
In related news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 7,059 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total value of $544,178.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,538,927.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,364.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 93.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About BJ’s Wholesale Club
BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.
