Watershed Private Wealth LLC Takes $2.21 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Watershed Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 37,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

VGIT opened at $59.44 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.08 and a 12 month high of $62.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.45.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

