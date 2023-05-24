HRT Financial LP Lowers Stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

HRT Financial LP lessened its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 62.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 900,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,525,976 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $5,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 0.6% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 255,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 1.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 3.8% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 57,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Sirius XM by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 16,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Sirius XM Stock Down 0.6 %

SIRI stock opened at $3.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.93. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $6.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.95.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.69% and a negative return on equity of 34.09%. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.0242 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on SIRI. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.40 to $4.80 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America cut Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.06.

Sirius XM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of audio entertainment. It operates through Sirius XM and Pandora and Off-Platform segments. The company was founded on May 17, 1990, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.