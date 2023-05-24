Argent Trust Co Sells 131 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Argent Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Progressive were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Markel Corp increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 4.1% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,578,000 after buying an additional 29,750 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,595,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 8.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 103.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $397,441.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,110,654.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $128,144.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,915.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $397,441.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,110,654.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,325,159 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Progressive Price Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Progressive from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Progressive from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Progressive from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.13.

PGR stock opened at $133.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.06 billion, a PE ratio of 94.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.91 and its 200-day moving average is $135.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $108.64 and a 1 year high of $149.87.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

Progressive Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

