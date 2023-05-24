42,343 Shares in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Bought by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 42,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,486,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2,475.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 789,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,295,000 after acquiring an additional 759,045 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 33.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,680,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,399,000 after acquiring an additional 673,725 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 509.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 699,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,321,000 after acquiring an additional 584,654 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 459.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 667,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,735,000 after acquiring an additional 547,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 124.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 884,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,737,000 after acquiring an additional 490,900 shares during the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SRPT opened at $146.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.31. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.28 and a 52 week high of $159.89.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $253.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.47 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.64% and a negative net margin of 114.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.20) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SRPT shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $152.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $164.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $138.00 to $151.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $153.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.15.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

