Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $356,000 Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 18,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 190,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,163,000 after buying an additional 46,930 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $9,238,000. Finally, WS Portfolio Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $9,851,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM stock opened at $90.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $469.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.16 and a 200-day moving average of $85.45. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $98.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.489 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 21.95%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.