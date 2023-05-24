Patton Fund Management Inc. Takes $203,000 Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 111.0% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 173,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,559,000 after acquiring an additional 91,224 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,028,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,551,000 after acquiring an additional 4,851 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 457,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,510,000 after acquiring an additional 52,236 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 374,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 66,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after acquiring an additional 30,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Mondelez International stock opened at $75.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.32. The company has a market capitalization of $103.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

