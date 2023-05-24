Patton Fund Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,815 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,068,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,880,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987,515 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Comcast by 1.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 102,801,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,015,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,157 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Comcast by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,245,022,000 after acquiring an additional 189,845 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 1.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,094,000 after acquiring an additional 473,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Comcast by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,470,582 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,415,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,972 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Comcast from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

Comcast Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $40.38 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $44.66. The firm has a market cap of $168.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.