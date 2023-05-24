Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. Buys Shares of 1,060 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 952.6% during the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.56.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $122.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.68 and its 200 day moving average is $98.80. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $126.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 63,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $877,382.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 63,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $877,382.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 7,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $196,576.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,647,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,424,477.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and have sold 665,462 shares valued at $29,332,239. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

