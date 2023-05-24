O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 1,270 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $4,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 153.6% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 284.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 14,875.0% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on PNW shares. StockNews.com cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $69.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.64.

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

PNW opened at $77.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.64. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $59.03 and a 12-month high of $81.63.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $944.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.33 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.865 per share. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.60%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.