Patton Fund Management Inc. Invests $205,000 in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVA. Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of DaVita during the third quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 142,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,677,000 after purchasing an additional 40,421 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in DaVita by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 21,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its position in DaVita by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $96.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.28 and a 52 week high of $103.00.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 72.08% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DVA shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of DaVita from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $85.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on DaVita from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on DaVita from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.88.

In related news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total transaction of $248,842.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Charles Berg sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.78, for a total value of $60,108.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,671.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total value of $248,842.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,668 shares of company stock valued at $3,889,765 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

