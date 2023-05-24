Patton Fund Management Inc. Invests $205,000 in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVA. Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of DaVita during the third quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 142,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,677,000 after purchasing an additional 40,421 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in DaVita by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 21,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its position in DaVita by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
DaVita Price Performance
Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $96.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.28 and a 52 week high of $103.00.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DVA shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of DaVita from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $85.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on DaVita from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on DaVita from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.88.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total transaction of $248,842.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Charles Berg sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.78, for a total value of $60,108.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,671.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total value of $248,842.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,668 shares of company stock valued at $3,889,765 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
DaVita Profile
DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.
