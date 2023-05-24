O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $4.15 Million Position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,488 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,701 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $4,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SANM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Sanmina by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,523 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 7,636 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Sanmina by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sanmina by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 221.0% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 31,185 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 21,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Sanmina Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SANM opened at $51.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.79. Sanmina Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.36 and a fifty-two week high of $69.28. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.22.

Sanmina declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 11th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

