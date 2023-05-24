Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Lifted by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,305,643 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,434 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.2% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $468,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $281,000. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.56.

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at $139,397,526. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at $139,397,526. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and sold 665,462 shares valued at $29,332,239. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $122.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.80. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $126.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

