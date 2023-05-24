Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Shares Acquired by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,561,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 682,243 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Endeavor Group were worth $80,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,006,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,251,000 after buying an additional 2,726,059 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Endeavor Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,160,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 1,060.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,631,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,024 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,818,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,844,000 after acquiring an additional 587,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Endeavor Group by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,458,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,539,000 after buying an additional 412,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Endeavor Group

In other Endeavor Group news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $7,398,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,098,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,740,058.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 12,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $278,876.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,984.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 300,000 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $7,398,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,098,137 shares in the company, valued at $51,740,058.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 369,006 shares of company stock worth $9,040,467. Company insiders own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE EDR opened at $22.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.52. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $18.58 and a one year high of $26.26.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Endeavor Group had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a positive return on equity of 6.37%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Endeavor Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.89.

About Endeavor Group

(Get Rating)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.