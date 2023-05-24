SVB Wealth LLC Reduces Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

SVB Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,701 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 460.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Illumina by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 164 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $204.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $216.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.94. The stock has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a PE ratio of -7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.18. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.45 and a 1 year high of $258.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 100.92%. Illumina’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Illumina from $300.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Argus cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.70.

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $779,718.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,491.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

