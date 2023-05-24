Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Purchases 3,020 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after purchasing an additional 453,413,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,770,809,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300,042 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after purchasing an additional 109,870,525 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,955.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,134,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,847,474,000 after purchasing an additional 58,159,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,896.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,060,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,553,529,000 after purchasing an additional 55,153,448 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $122.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.80. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $126.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,397,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and sold 665,462 shares valued at $29,332,239. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.