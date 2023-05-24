O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 46,909 Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,296 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 46,909 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $4,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMX. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of América Móvil by 437.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,657,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $373,465,000 after acquiring an additional 14,371,448 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of América Móvil by 210,488.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,001,183 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,899,000 after buying an additional 3,999,283 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of América Móvil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,407,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,507,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $156,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in América Móvil during the 4th quarter valued at $14,781,000. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMX stock opened at $21.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.38. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $16.13 and a 12 month high of $23.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.3605 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. América Móvil’s payout ratio is 47.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. HSBC cut América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.50 to $21.50 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, New Street Research raised América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, América Móvil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.43.

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico Wireless, Mexico Fixed, Brazil, Colombia, Southern Cone (Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay), Andean Region (Ecuador and Peru), Central America (Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama), the Caribbean (the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico) and Europe (Austria, Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia).

