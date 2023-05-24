Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $232.75 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,638,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,332,224 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.8% of Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $232,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,415,000. Glenview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 458,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,483,000 after purchasing an additional 44,278 shares during the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,926.9% in the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 17,631 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,617,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and sold 665,462 shares worth $29,332,239. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. MKM Partners increased their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.56.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $122.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.68 and its 200 day moving average is $98.80. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $126.43.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

