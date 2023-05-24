O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 78,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,799 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,953,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,110,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767,626 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,954,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,074,356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051,912 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,478,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,419,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,875 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,771,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,126,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 486.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,364,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $716,299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,596,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D stock opened at $52.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $43.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.43. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.69 and a 1 year high of $86.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.44.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 186.71%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.55.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

