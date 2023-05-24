United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,347 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $4,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,088 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,114,000 after buying an additional 11,501 shares in the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 20,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,435,000 after acquiring an additional 6,356 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,493,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 52,110 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,521,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total transaction of $260,731.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total transaction of $5,735,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,408,915.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total value of $260,731.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,787.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Price Performance

URI opened at $343.62 on Wednesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.54 and a 1 year high of $481.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $364.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $384.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.15.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 36.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.7 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on URI shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on United Rentals from $515.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on United Rentals from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $458.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.08.

United Rentals Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

