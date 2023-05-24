O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 1,821 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,821 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $4,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CINF. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $779,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $713,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 12.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 56.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 92,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,531,000 after acquiring an additional 33,270 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CINF has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $125.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.17.

Insider Activity

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

In related news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $2,054,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 190,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,577,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CINF stock opened at $102.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 855.92, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $130.66.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 2,500.00%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.