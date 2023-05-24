Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 6,135 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 465,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,135 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $29,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFAV. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 157.4% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $48,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:EFAV opened at $69.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.15. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.