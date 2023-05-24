Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp lowered its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 61.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 186.3% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 0.1 %

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total transaction of $932,713.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,116.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total value of $932,713.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,116.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 3,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total transaction of $879,981.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,991.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,697 shares of company stock valued at $2,137,850 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

LH stock opened at $218.89 on Wednesday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $200.32 and a 12 month high of $263.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.17). Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.13%.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Further Reading

