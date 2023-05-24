Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 8,861 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,256 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,861 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $25,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,866,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,369,116,000 after acquiring an additional 320,130 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in ServiceNow by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,107,929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,342,228,000 after buying an additional 90,051 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in ServiceNow by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,969,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,542,000 after buying an additional 182,606 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,378,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $898,098,000 after buying an additional 187,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in ServiceNow by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,254,159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,320,000 after buying an additional 8,477 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $506.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $641.00 to $586.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $527.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

ServiceNow Stock Performance

In other ServiceNow news, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total value of $1,283,950.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98 shares in the company, valued at $42,294.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total transaction of $604,571.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,443 shares in the company, valued at $6,640,169.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total transaction of $1,283,950.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,294.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,362 shares of company stock worth $8,269,086 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $500.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $101.90 billion, a PE ratio of 255.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.04. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $521.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $459.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $431.94.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.