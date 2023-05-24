CoreCap Advisors LLC Has $872,000 Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN)

CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN – Get Rating) by 102.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,439 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 7,590 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

BATS BJUN opened at $31.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.86 and a 200-day moving average of $31.48. The company has a market cap of $142.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.61.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (BJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

