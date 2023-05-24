Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Position Reduced by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 318,667 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 53,265 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $16,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 16.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,951,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $482,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,349 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $58,716,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 328.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,266,366 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $67,409,000 after purchasing an additional 970,673 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 891,334 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,929,000 after purchasing an additional 390,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $16,411,000. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

NASDAQ STX opened at $62.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.25 and a beta of 1.09. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $47.47 and a twelve month high of $88.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.84.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.49). Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently -333.33%.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

