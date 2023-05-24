Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports.

Immunovant Price Performance

IMVT stock opened at $22.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.50. Immunovant has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $24.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 0.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on IMVT. Piper Sandler began coverage on Immunovant in a report on Friday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Immunovant from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Immunovant from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Immunovant from $21.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Immunovant in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Immunovant has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.77.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Immunovant

In other news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $51,841.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,234,369 shares in the company, valued at $18,848,814.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 3,423 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $52,269.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 352,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,384,018.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $51,841.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,234,369 shares in the company, valued at $18,848,814.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,871 shares of company stock valued at $135,979. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Immunovant by 7.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Immunovant by 205.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 461,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 310,520 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Immunovant by 423.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 20,377 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,353,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,479,000 after buying an additional 28,865 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Immunovant by 148.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 690,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after buying an additional 412,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.77% of the company’s stock.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

