Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.16% of Snap-on worth $18,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Snap-on by 653.3% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 7,566.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SNA shares. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Longbow Research raised shares of Snap-on from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm raised shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $278.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.57.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

Snap-on Price Performance

In other Snap-on news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.38, for a total transaction of $502,047.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,969,910.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Snap-on news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.38, for a total transaction of $502,047.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,969,910.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total transaction of $78,915.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $537,148.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 56,884 shares of company stock worth $14,194,715 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $258.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.06. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $265.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.09.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.46. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.74 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.18%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

Featured Stories

