Commerce Bank Increases Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,637 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Lennar in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Lennar by 82.2% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $958,253.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lennar Stock Performance

Lennar stock opened at $107.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.12 and its 200 day moving average is $98.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $62.54 and a twelve month high of $116.18. The company has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.43.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 13.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LEN. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Lennar from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Lennar from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Lennar from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lennar from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.21.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

