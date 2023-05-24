CoreCap Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM)

CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Get Rating) by 97.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,995 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 193,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,148,000 after purchasing an additional 83,820 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 34,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 17,282 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 2,693.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 188,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 181,786 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 129,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 68,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 132.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 15,884 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA URNM opened at $31.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.34. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $41.14.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Profile

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

