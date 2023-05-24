Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.48 EPS

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.48), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Oncorus Stock Down 21.8 %

Shares of ONCR opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.38. Oncorus has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $1.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONCR. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Oncorus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oncorus by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 286,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 77,403 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oncorus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oncorus during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oncorus by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 30,668 shares during the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oncorus

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

