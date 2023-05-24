CI Investments Inc. Has $304,000 Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth $34,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth $49,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 7,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $720,337.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,872.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 7,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $720,337.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,872.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $4,023,602.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,004.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 389,193 shares of company stock worth $36,601,855 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CHD shares. Atlantic Securities raised Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Argus downgraded Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.63.

NYSE:CHD opened at $93.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of 56.24, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.46. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.16 and a 52-week high of $98.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.77.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 65.27%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

